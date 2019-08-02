Citigroup (C) Stake Held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc; As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 22.25M shares traded or 69.97% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 5.77 million shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 11,241 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $79.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 68,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,576 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.