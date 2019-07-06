Citigroup (C) Stake Held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $390,896 as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com holds 26,654 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.99M shares. Regions accumulated 367,782 shares. 524,700 are held by Maltese Management Limited Com. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73.40 million shares. Blume Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 48,043 shares. United Asset Strategies has 81,440 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Brave Asset invested in 0.44% or 12,554 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.82 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 11.36 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,694 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.47M shares. Century Cos stated it has 69,887 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 578,778 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can the Momentum of Square Stock Continue? – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VO, WP, FISV, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares to 87,153 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..