Citigroup (C) Stake Held by Focused Wealth Management Inc; London Co Of Virginia Decreased Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holding as Valuation Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 32,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 429,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98M, down from 461,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 46,460 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 3.05 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 794 are held by Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability. Fayez Sarofim owns 14,906 shares. Bb&T stated it has 28,404 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp, New York-based fund reported 55,407 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt Cap Corporation accumulated 781,335 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 39,105 shares. L And S Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Commerce Bancorporation accumulated 113,144 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0% or 3,756 shares. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 626,873 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 36,724 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 28,221 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 366 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 74,900 shares stake. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 281 shares stake. Stock Yards Bank Trust Comm invested in 3,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 15,181 shares. 92 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 36,301 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Co stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Limited holds 228,651 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 526,440 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.01% or 4,101 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 28,806 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

