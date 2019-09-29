Citigroup (C) Stake Has Upped by Sadoff Investment Management Llc; Quantitative Investment Management Holding in Perrigo Co (PRGO) Has Decreased by $1.11 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Perrigo Co (PRGO) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 23,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 12,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 36,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 536,917 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,356 shares to 51,656 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 51,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 9.03 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 1,067 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Proshare Advsrs Llc accumulated 16,427 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 23,368 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 17,628 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 48,813 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct has invested 0.04% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cibc Mkts reported 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Principal Financial Grp accumulated 188,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Company has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 24,128 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 12.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.09 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $129.25M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 8.50M shares. Duff Phelps Mngmt Co accumulated 0.02% or 25,431 shares. Steadfast Lp has 6.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.50M shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 987,750 shares. First Lp holds 0.1% or 787,097 shares in its portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 14,880 shares. 6,975 were accumulated by Eagle Limited Liability. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,195 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Lc holds 15,114 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 0.04% or 15,042 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 5.88M shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has invested 3.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,923 shares.