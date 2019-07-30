Citigroup (C) Stake Has Boosted by Gmt Capital Corp; Duncker Streett & Company Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62 million, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video)

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

