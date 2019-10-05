Citigroup (C) Stake Boosted by Summit Securities Group Llc; Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $580,156

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 16,508 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER: FED WILL PAUSE AFTER 3RD HIKE IN SEPT; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 17/05/2018 – James Gorman to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – MS SAYS NII WILL HAVE HEALTHY GROWTH BUT AT A SLOWER RATE

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 218.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,030 shares to 170 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint Inc holds 0.13% or 22,486 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru holds 0.45% or 7,305 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 12,094 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 73,783 shares. One Capital Management Ltd reported 42,205 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Advisers Ltd holds 0.09% or 205,332 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 45,606 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has 34,497 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company owns 11,930 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 8,640 shares. Qv Invsts holds 388,959 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has 8,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 5,501 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Conning owns 22,194 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.58% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2.53M shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 509,467 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,140 shares. Paw Capital reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 88,138 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Pitcairn reported 17,032 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 4.89 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc has invested 1.51% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Van Eck Associates owns 120,883 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ally holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 80,000 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 127 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

