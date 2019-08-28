Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $9.21 Million Its Stake; Beach Investment Counsel Cut American Intl. Group (AIG) Stake by $985,044; Stock Value Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 2.41 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,288 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Corp stated it has 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Provise Mngmt Gru Lc reported 114,846 shares. Nwq Management Ltd has invested 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Css Il owns 13,901 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 119,855 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,710 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Communications, Iowa-based fund reported 3,024 shares. Check Management Ca invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt holds 11,062 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.08% or 8,480 shares. Adirondack Trust has 472 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 0% or 45 shares. Academy Cap Tx reported 7.29% stake.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares to 12,810 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.