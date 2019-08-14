Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed by $2.19 Million Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 218,370 shares traded or 51.45% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79M shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,077 shares to 20,448 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,912 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs reported 39,121 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10,143 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability has 28,650 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 139,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop Incorporated has 2.68% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 562,373 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 93,446 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 486,307 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Moreover, Sit Invest Assoc Inc has 0.14% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 10,455 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 13,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inc reported 0.05% stake. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc World reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares to 217,343 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 8,765 shares. South Texas Money Limited owns 703,685 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,407 shares. Avenir Corporation stated it has 1.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Basswood Management Llc accumulated 278,969 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 0.16% or 311,391 shares. Lincluden Mngmt holds 49,619 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.33 million shares. 16,000 are held by Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 36,492 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 51 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).