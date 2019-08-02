Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Gmt Capital Has Raised by $5.44 Million Its Holding; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62M, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 2.71M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 90,861 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 51,500 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $344.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 139,152 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,917 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,475 shares. 97,872 are held by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1.22 million shares. First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 73.40 million shares. 272,015 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jones Financial Cos Lllp stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 248,400 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 11,785 shares. Beech Hill Inc holds 2.59% or 67,573 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 168,741 shares. 15,939 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. 40,411 are owned by D E Shaw And. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 264,881 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 74,378 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% or 305,500 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company owns 1,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest accumulated 80,305 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 10,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 320,203 shares. First Personal invested in 555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 12,122 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 220,414 shares.

