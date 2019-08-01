Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Holder Ami Asset Management Upped Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1602.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 435,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 462,391 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, up from 27,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 285,938 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 6,354 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grisanti Llc owns 54,673 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 29,693 shares. Axa accumulated 127,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 114,135 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 54,872 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Maverick Cap stated it has 12,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 14,970 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 70,243 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 146,350 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Hold by 218,924 shares to 144,808 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,404 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18,790 shares to 4,824 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,570 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

