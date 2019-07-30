Citigroup (C) Shareholder White Elm Capital Raised Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; Elm Ridge Management Stake In Lear (LEA) Was Has Boosted

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 7.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company's stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 630,106 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management LP reported 6,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company owns 3,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc reported 40 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nomura Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,448 shares. Rbf Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,537 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co stated it has 1,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Midas Mngmt holds 16,700 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 861,721 shares. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,813 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability reported 3,007 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.24% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 150,219 shares. Bb&T has 8,401 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares to 211,877 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios reported 7,610 shares. Maltese Mgmt Lc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 524,700 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America accumulated 0.05% or 6,782 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.58% or 242,000 shares. 22,365 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 422,892 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt has 90,111 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company accumulated 156,936 shares. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 350,023 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.92M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 13.51 million shares. 382,200 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Company. Lincluden Management has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares to 160,400 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.