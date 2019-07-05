Citigroup (C) Shareholder White Elm Capital Raised Its Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shares Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.44 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $12.81 during the last trading session, reaching $803.3. About 1,863 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 6.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.47% or 640,510 shares. Mercer Advisers has 8,641 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 462,391 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 4,000 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc reported 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 30.84M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust holds 4,153 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Comm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,567 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Coldstream Cap has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Braun Stacey Associates has 0.74% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voloridge Invest Limited Com reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 63 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $39,836 was made by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 378 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 2 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 717 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fernwood Investment Management Lc stated it has 4,679 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. 400 are owned by Gabelli And Company Invest Advisers. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 500 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 0.99% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 500 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,854 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 2,000 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 452 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.