Citigroup (C) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Lifted Holding by $1.31 Million; Fedex (FDX) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased Its Position by $378,290

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davis owns 38,085 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 22,365 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs owns 2,403 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Round Table Services Limited Liability Company reported 7,026 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust owns 52,855 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 340,998 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc Inc has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 186.86M shares. Cleararc reported 57,050 shares stake. First In has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ntv Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Altfest L J And Inc owns 10,203 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fosun International Limited holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares to 236,673 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.