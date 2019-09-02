Citigroup (C) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Increased Stake; Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Position in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, down from 125,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Com owns 14.24 million shares. Jabodon Pt reported 9,351 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 182,033 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 66,115 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,968 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 22,197 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 818,345 shares. Hikari holds 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 153,300 shares. Dupont owns 336,527 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 1.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.18 million shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,650 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 1.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lockheed Martin Management Com owns 11,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,102 shares to 130,254 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 86,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,785 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

