Citigroup (C) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $5.18 Million; Symons Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Clorox Company (CLX) as Stock Price Declined

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 18.18M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $158.2. About 326,119 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.64M for 21.38 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 64,573 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 41,319 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.27% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Boston Rech & Management holds 0.09% or 1,375 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc reported 33,527 shares. Cornerstone owns 923 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 7,365 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Co Ny reported 1,926 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Motco has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,857 shares. 42,399 were reported by Apriem. Moreover, Amp Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

