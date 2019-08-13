Citigroup (C) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Cut Stake by $5.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Arqule (ARQL) Stock Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 841,074 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500.

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 12.83M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 120,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 31,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,278 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Etrade Capital Management Lc holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 71,075 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt invested 7.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4,926 were reported by Baltimore. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zuckerman Investment Gp Ltd Com accumulated 15,385 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 71,323 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 123,912 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs reported 76,920 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.58% or 72,642 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 11.03 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Company holds 25,694 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.21 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

