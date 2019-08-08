Citigroup (C) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Position by $28.52 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 30,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct)

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 2.12M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,753 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Llc stated it has 267,232 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 326,953 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 297,208 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability invested in 18,744 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited stated it has 112,435 shares. Moreover, Heritage Mngmt Corp has 0.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 204,180 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Dakota Investment Council reported 984,792 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc owns 11,948 shares. 424,594 are owned by Golub Ltd Liability Com. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.31% or 2.14M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 723,812 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl invested in 0% or 100 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 10,160 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 8,273 were reported by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co holds 0.03% or 5,445 shares. House Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 12,855 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.03% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,768 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 91,864 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.5% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.39 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Beaconlight Ltd Llc holds 4.75% or 208,070 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $234.80 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.