Citigroup (C) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Raised Its Position by $605,864 as Shares Rose; Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 9,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 71,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 306,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.54 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 799,025 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $106.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.71 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.