Citigroup (C) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Cut Stake by $449.55 Billion as Shares Rose; Smithfield Trust Company Cut Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake as Shares Rose

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 8.83 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Preferred Stock (Pff) (PFF) by 58,647 shares to 440,548 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.00 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Com holds 9,357 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 49,178 were accumulated by Spinnaker. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 724,055 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,278 shares. Whitnell And owns 32,250 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 527,293 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 1.74% or 143,895 shares. Cap City Tru Fl has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc reported 122,580 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 55,304 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,327 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru holds 0.83% or 71,186 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 37,431 shares. Holderness Invests owns 22,531 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has 25.17M shares. 2.18 million are held by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp. Seizert Cap Partners Lc stated it has 21,324 shares. Culbertson A N reported 25,119 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Research & Mgmt Communication has 40 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 49,619 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.73% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25.34M shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 36,539 shares. Nordea Management accumulated 5.78M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Cap Mgmt Limited reported 456,535 shares stake.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 7.99 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.