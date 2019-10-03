Citigroup (C) Shareholder Ulysses Management Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Cut Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding by $15.11 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 133,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 399,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 533,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 360,406 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd analyzed 98,768 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.78M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.40 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 50,528 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Clorox Has a Rough Earnings Report: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Clorox (CLX) unveiled new, integrated strategy to drive growth and create value for shareholders – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “The Clorox® brand and the American Red Cross Partner to Raise Awareness of the Importance of Preparation Ahead of a Natural Disaster – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Is Raising Its Dividend Too Slowly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 267,555 shares to 765,009 shares, valued at $30.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN).