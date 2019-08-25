Citigroup (C) Shareholder Terril Brothers Raised Position; As Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Valuation Declined, Holder M&R Capital Management Has Upped Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 3.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 53,166 shares to 973,555 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 51,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Elm Cap Llc invested 4.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Assocs invested 13.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset holds 47,138 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Capwealth Ltd Co holds 3.16% or 331,075 shares. Nordea Investment Management has 5.78 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited accumulated 8,829 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 32,240 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 142,430 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 587,441 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 17,310 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,616 are held by Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for DISCA – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 21,154 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,986 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 103,286 shares. 45,658 are owned by Proshare Advisors. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 52,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated owns 7,387 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Strategic Glob Advsr Llc, a California-based fund reported 45,631 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 538,316 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 147,841 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 35,682 shares in its portfolio.