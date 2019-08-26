Citigroup (C) Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Raised Position by $1.39 Million as Share Price Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,112 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 48,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 873,625 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 8.73 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,461 shares to 205,490 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 14,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Invst Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,858 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

