Citigroup (C) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 2,413 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 3.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannTrust: What A Mess – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup to add to investment-banking ranks, selectively – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Com holds 1.36% or 80,000 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested 2.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 595 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Llc. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd reported 114,846 shares stake. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,704 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 462,394 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Credit Capital Limited Co invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 318,399 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 142,331 were accumulated by Finemark Bancorporation Trust. Huber Management Llc holds 3.01% or 456,535 shares. Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 194,720 shares. Adage Gp has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.49 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,986 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 333,329 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability reported 339 shares. 8,030 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.03% or 8,530 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 18,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 171 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd Llc reported 31,873 shares.