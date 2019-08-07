Citigroup (C) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $7.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Market Value Declined While Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 10.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 258,368 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares to 147,100 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,895 shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $22,390 activity. Rush Parker William also bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on Friday, May 24.

