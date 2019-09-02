Citigroup (C) Shareholder Teewinot Capital Advisers Raised Its Stake by $9.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Parthenon Has Cut by $647,740 Its Holding

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia holds 0.4% or 32,807 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 6,353 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 331,807 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company owns 651,642 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.72% or 18,400 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 1.42% or 151,644 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.30 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 101,194 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros Inc has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Comml Bank stated it has 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt invested in 28,805 shares. Stonebridge Capital holds 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 72,195 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited holds 62 shares. 986,636 are held by Donald Smith &. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 1.06% or 842,366 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Communication holds 73,785 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 31.52 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 159,251 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7.91 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 657,081 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,275 shares. Atria Investments Limited invested in 0.07% or 27,681 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,647 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 654 shares. Moreover, Stieven Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).