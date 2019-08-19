Citigroup (C) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Upped Holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 23,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 650,702 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Shareholders block El Dorado Savings Bank sale – Sacramento Business Journal” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest: 4.69% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Palouse Capital reported 6,019 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Company owns 107,090 shares. 12,750 are owned by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. 13,013 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corporation. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 60,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc holds 47,831 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Company stated it has 1.06M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Family Mngmt Corporation holds 1.32% or 81,501 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 786 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited owns 88,830 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,984 shares to 239 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 100,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,317 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Institute reported 75,000 shares. The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trexquant Lp reported 0.25% stake. Zuckerman Grp Llc holds 0.23% or 15,385 shares. Quaker Cap Investments Limited Liability Com has 278,555 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Com holds 4,022 shares. Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 123,354 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio. Markel owns 13,570 shares. 139,152 are held by Gladius Capital Management L P. Sageworth Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,827 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 4.30M shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.39% or 462,394 shares. Boston Common Asset Llc reported 1.09% stake. The Bahamas-based Pictet Commercial Bank & has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup & Honeywell – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.