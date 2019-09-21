Citigroup (C) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Has Increased Holding by $318,570; Lsv Asset Management Increased Position in Comerica (CMA) by $9.99 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA) by 1631.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 138,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 147,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Comerica Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 3.29M shares traded or 62.99% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Limited Com owns 2,023 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 688,773 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 83,463 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,010 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 1.18 million shares. Wright Invsts reported 3,977 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 12,364 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,385 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 618,348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 53,881 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.56 million shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $45.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 47,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20 million shares, and cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwartz Counsel reported 30,700 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.33 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.4% or 327,378 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Payden And Rygel invested in 1.22% or 254,900 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 11,230 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 87,929 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 445,960 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Azimuth Cap Management Lc holds 73,783 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL) by 8,424 shares to 18,194 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,624 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF).