Citigroup (C) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $277.92. About 741,835 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 2.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,825 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 3.58% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Signaturefd Ltd reported 3,905 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 8,451 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 2,376 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.92M shares. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated reported 9,626 shares stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 903 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 128,259 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 61,034 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has 1,370 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 6,404 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,214 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Central Bank & Trust Tru reported 34,037 shares stake.

