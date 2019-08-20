Citigroup (C) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $581,622; Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $1.60 Million; Shares Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 89,933 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 5.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.5% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.18 million shares. Twin Cap Mngmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 0.14% or 13,979 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,625 shares. Intersect Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Affinity Inv Advsr Lc has 2.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advsrs Ok accumulated 131,403 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Country Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Archford Cap Strategies Llc reported 13,420 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.