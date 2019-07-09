Citigroup (C) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $631,346; Corecommodity Management Cut Its Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Share Value Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 70,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 807,681 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga" published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St." on July 09, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 14.29 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.