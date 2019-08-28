Citigroup (C) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $631,346; As Nam Tai Property (NTP) Stock Rose, Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Trimmed by $1.89 Million Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The institutional investor held 5.56M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81M, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Nam Tai Property Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 1,377 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 7.20 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 0.01% or 6,350 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 2.11M shares. Moreover, Lakeview Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 32,620 are held by Guild Investment Management. 1.85 million were accumulated by Schroder Inv Group Inc. Smithfield Trust Com owns 4,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 46,980 shares. Hollencrest Capital owns 38,859 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 382,200 shares. 27,419 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. 1.97M were reported by Korea Investment Corporation. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares to 350,395 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.