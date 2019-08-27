Citigroup (C) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased Its Position by $631,346 as Market Valuation Rose; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Increased by $468,000 Its Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 2.14M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer For 3.300% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 4.600% Senior Notes Due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares to 358,859 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,001 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0.1% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 69,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,962 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 594 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Comm reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Management Professionals reported 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 67,184 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 61,072 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 4.90 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 6.07M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gotham Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.21M shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6,647 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 40,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 107,284 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 5,342 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Vantage Ptnrs Llc reported 0.03% stake. Steinberg Global Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 20,857 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exchange Cap Mngmt invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability stated it has 4,981 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc stated it has 7,172 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stillwater Advsr Lc invested in 14,407 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.