Citigroup (C) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Its Position by $1.31 Million as Share Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $3.50 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 21,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 703,685 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.78M, up from 682,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 3.17M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 114,342 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20 million for 33.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 22,223 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 38,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Lp invested in 14,711 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 341,019 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,500 were reported by Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Us Bank De has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 218,643 shares. Nordea accumulated 79,319 shares or 0% of the stock. 128,653 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Van Eck Associates stated it has 1,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 8,160 shares. Canyon Cap Advisors Limited invested in 0.23% or 682,475 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.