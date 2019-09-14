Citigroup (C) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Polyone (POL) Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 270,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.92M, up from 248,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 160,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 135,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 529,797 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 104,370 shares stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.03% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 24,830 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Voya Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 198,676 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 27,098 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 42 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 24,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 158,000 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 115 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,593 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 94,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,533 are held by Shell Asset Management.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PolyOne Signs Agreement to Divest Performance Products and Solutions Business Segment – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PolyOne Raises Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 66,437 shares to 420,249 shares, valued at $72.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,249 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.