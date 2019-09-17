Citigroup (C) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 50,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 461,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.34M, down from 512,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 3.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 59,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 488,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.76M, up from 429,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys(Csco) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 5.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Mngmt Lp owns 6,528 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advisors holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,080 shares. 266,992 are held by Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability. 150,911 are owned by Hourglass Ltd Liability. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 107,531 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 2.11% or 2.99 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 95,666 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 233,339 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lakewood Management Limited Partnership has 8.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 6,601 shares. Fir Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 9.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.36 million shares. 108,127 are owned by Seabridge Investment Limited. Central Securities holds 2.99% or 280,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM) by 2,415 shares to 62,908 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset(Fds) (NYSE:FDS) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,325 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares France (EWQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advisors reported 72,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 10,245 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. North American Mgmt stated it has 5,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Llc owns 101,958 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Communication holds 13,504 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,600 shares stake. Enterprise Services Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Invest LP stated it has 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,000 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ruffer Llp holds 18,167 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barometer Management Inc invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).