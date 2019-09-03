Citigroup (C) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped Holding by $19.70 Million; First Allied Advisory Services Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Lifted as Stock Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 36,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.65 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1375.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 317,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 340,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 8.75 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 5,700 shares. Blair William Il reported 52,419 shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lee Danner Bass reported 0.24% stake. Wafra invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.03% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Management owns 3,466 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 400 shares. 277,630 are held by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Beech Hill owns 10,035 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 44,699 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Culbertson A N & reported 24,940 shares stake. Wills Fincl Grp reported 89,428 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,757 shares to 95,221 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 25,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,977 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Positives For Abercrombie – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 79,805 shares to 447,710 shares, valued at $19.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 22,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,486 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).