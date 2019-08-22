Citigroup (C) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Raised Its Position; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 83,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 61,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kanawha Cap Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,478 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 20,991 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 750 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi invested in 3.51 million shares or 3.64% of the stock. Becker Cap Management holds 0.04% or 7,355 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lincoln Natl Corporation invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 525 shares. Td Mgmt Lc holds 20 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 62,021 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roundview Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.53% or 13,966 shares. Bragg holds 42,805 shares. 10,974 were reported by Rampart Management Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Eagle Global Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,475 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 8.82 million shares. Horan Capital Management holds 2.83% or 246,074 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.54% or 3.29M shares. Palouse Cap reported 1.41% stake. Pictet Financial Bank And, Bahamas-based fund reported 18,739 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 5,342 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California-based Payden & Rygel has invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 132,431 shares in its portfolio. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp reported 350,200 shares. 12,351 were accumulated by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc reported 4,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. L S Inc owns 4,721 shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,521 shares to 34,872 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,619 shares, and cut its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.