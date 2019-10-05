Citigroup (C) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $949,536 as Share Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose While Lomas Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 56,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 161,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.97M, down from 217,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2038.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 67,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 1,459 shares to 1,390 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 13,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,682 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 45,035 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $64.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 133,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.