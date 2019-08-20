Citigroup (C) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.63 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined While Dsc Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Position

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 1.24 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 42,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 466,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 509,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 6.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bluemountain Cap Llc holds 20,522 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 8,287 shares. 42,423 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Assetmark reported 871 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company reported 801,800 shares. New York-based Arrow Corporation has invested 0.07% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 811,367 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management holds 257,200 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 162,459 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd reported 4,683 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). California-based Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs has invested 0.19% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84M for 13.08 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 339,478 shares. 8.38M were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 5,687 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Inc owns 3,386 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6,549 were reported by Montag A Associates. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 823,812 shares. 5,178 are held by Trustco Bank & Trust N Y. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability owns 193,163 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Smithfield Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dana Inv Advisors stated it has 24,881 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 363,324 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,827 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt reported 9,700 shares stake. Cidel Asset Management owns 20,000 shares. Axa has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

