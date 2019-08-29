Citigroup (C) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Cut Stake by $547,460 as Market Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Value Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Holding by $475,296

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 220,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 210,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 7.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 6.30 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 3,245 shares to 42,982 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,524 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs reported 14,930 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,916 shares. Moreover, Boston Lc has 0.28% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 114,232 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.59 million shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Llc has 0.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Street has 179.90M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Martin And Co Inc Tn holds 36,435 shares. 133,526 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corp. Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0.18% or 23,621 shares. Andra Ap owns 84,700 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,572 shares. Adirondack Trust Com owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,845 shares. First Manhattan owns 4.08 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. 49,656 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,258 shares to 136,891 shares, valued at $33.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.