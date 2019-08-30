Citigroup (C) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Trimmed Position; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $4.22 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 103,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $157.82. About 1.43M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 74,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.45 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 6,957 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 9,002 were reported by Goelzer Investment Mngmt. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 2.55M shares. Nwi LP reported 1.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 16,135 were reported by Cadinha And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schmidt P J Management has invested 0.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Advsrs Limited Co reported 70,211 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 412 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 236,247 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 120,680 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 72,638 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 45,025 shares. Dillon And Associate holds 7,045 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93M for 438.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.73% or 25.34 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,710 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested in 3.48% or 10.18 million shares. Peoples Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,208 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp owns 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36.42 million shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 9.42 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Check Management Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,900 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd accumulated 6,439 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research owns 97,427 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carret Asset accumulated 77,342 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication owns 71,672 shares. 16,609 were reported by State Bank Hapoalim Bm.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,999 shares to 942,046 shares, valued at $71.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.