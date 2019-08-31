Citigroup (C) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Stake by $161.71 Million; As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Share Price Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Raised Stake by $2.28 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.09M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 646,804 shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. Clayman Michael D. bought $25,136 worth of stock or 2,317 shares. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. 2,000 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $21,480 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 175,382 shares. State Street holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 1.92M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 216 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Product Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 86,262 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 55,211 shares. 11,750 are held by Marathon Capital. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Citigroup Incorporated reported 38,543 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 199,715 shares in its portfolio. 26,262 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Moreover, Gagnon has 1.87% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 688,271 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Co has 36,753 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Parkside Bankshares &, Missouri-based fund reported 280 shares.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Names Christina Willwerth Chief Strategy Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics nabs new patent in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Advsrs Limited holds 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.22 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.05% or 34,322 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 43,033 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 896,838 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.45% or 11.22 million shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 422,892 shares stake. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 417,421 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsrs. Utah Retirement invested in 447,814 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 151,871 are owned by Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.