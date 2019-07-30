Citigroup (C) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake by $712,566

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 35.37M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.09 million, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advsr has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 450 are owned by Sage Fincl Gru. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 125,944 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 194,720 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt owns 8,200 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 274,730 shares. Essex Services stated it has 22,575 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Limited reported 0.02% stake. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability owns 170,976 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 56,930 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Llc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 151,871 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 311,391 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 10,932 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 799,481 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 9.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 422,540 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 161,331 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% or 36,413 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 22.46 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management owns 152,640 shares. 178,161 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Penobscot Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cleararc Cap holds 134,008 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 71,302 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 22,418 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 78,800 shares. Avenir holds 12,750 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 11,777 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 147,344 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.