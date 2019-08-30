Citigroup (C) Shareholder Kwmg Cut Stake by $2.10 Million; Holder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 8624.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 31,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 8,459 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 5.76 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Arbella begins offering an unusual type of insurance â€” cyberbullying – Boston Business Journal” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,050 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.54M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 837 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 87,326 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 24,240 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Strs Ohio reported 10,200 shares stake. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,327 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 5,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 288 shares. 35,500 were reported by Bessemer Gp. 70,816 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 29,273 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldg reported 7,172 shares. Family Mngmt holds 1.35% or 50,249 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com reported 1.34% stake. Bloom Tree Partners has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Prospector Prtn Limited Liability has 1.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,819 shares. Country Tru National Bank has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 248 shares. 8,480 were reported by Foster And Motley. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 750,112 shares. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 727,722 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office reported 5,612 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 38,653 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 896,838 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,009 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup, Williams-Sonoma And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 29 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pearson adds Shutterfly vets to C-suite – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares to 222,339 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).