Citigroup (C) Shareholder Kwmg Cut Holding; Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position as Market Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares to 222,339 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Com owns 3,534 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co owns 1.61M shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr owns 24,881 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 0.06% or 105,084 shares. Ipg Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.42% stake. Hartford Financial invested in 0.1% or 4,827 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 122,819 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Inc has 53,247 shares. Axa invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artisan Prtn Partnership invested in 11.03 million shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,175 shares. 109,915 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares to 46,980 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).