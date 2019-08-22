Citigroup (C) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 444,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.03 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $74.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09M shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

