Citigroup (C) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Position; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Raised Its Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 166,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.