Citigroup (C) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Position by $4.67 Million as Valuation Rose; Ubs Group (Put) (UBS) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Stake

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ubs Group (Put) (UBS) by 149.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 49,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09B, up from 33,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ubs Group (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 1.89 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35 million, down from 12.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 9.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.56M are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Welch Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation Ny invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 84,439 are held by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,044 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 1,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,195 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Co. 8,089 are owned by Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 742,048 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.35% or 2.93M shares. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 4.50M shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 121,673 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 12,563 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,991 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26M shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.