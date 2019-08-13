Citigroup (C) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Holding by $682,000 as Share Value Rose; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wills Financial Group Lowered by $335,203 Its Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 83,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 5.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 4.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 523,543 shares or 4.52% of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp reported 204,180 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.31% or 2.14 million shares. Cetera Limited Com, Colorado-based fund reported 18,926 shares. 156,936 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Colorado-based Amg Natl Trust Bancshares has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Financial invested in 36,184 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sol Capital Management Communication has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas-based Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,874 shares. Pitcairn invested in 24,179 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited owns 182,867 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Assocs Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6,549 shares. Clough Capital Partners Ltd Partnership reported 4.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burney holds 0.36% or 92,223 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kahn Brothers Vs. Einhorn: Which Value Investor Is Right on Assured Guaranty – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 0.19% or 55,292 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 224,193 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 16.92M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Field And Main Bank accumulated 11,255 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 8.80 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Qci Asset Inc New York stated it has 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com reported 222,784 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 108,299 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Philadelphia Trust reported 0.35% stake. Lvm Management Ltd Mi has 398,230 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 86,166 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares to 29,842 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airbus A321XLR Complicates New Boeing Jet Business Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Cannabis Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.