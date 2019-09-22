Citigroup (C) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Bokf Increased Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

Bokf increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, up from 4,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23M shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,682 were reported by Clarivest Asset Llc. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbr Prns Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 45,606 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14,743 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. Freestone Cap Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 38,147 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.04% stake. Northeast Consultants accumulated 5,267 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Covington Mngmt holds 0.46% or 109,839 shares. Schneider Mgmt Corporation holds 7.68% or 461,829 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 36,299 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 3.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,640 shares to 43,696 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 239,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/20: (MDR) (CRC) (SCHL) Higher (HTGM) (SMTX) (ROKU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,393 shares to 8,846 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 40,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,169 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).